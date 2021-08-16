Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 746,830 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2,692.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,706,000 after purchasing an additional 604,934 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after purchasing an additional 368,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,715,000 after purchasing an additional 355,635 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 845,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,091,000 after purchasing an additional 276,236 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $245.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.53 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $249.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total value of $1,731,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,365,774.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,471 shares of company stock worth $32,241,302. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

