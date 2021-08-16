Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 77,515 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 53,082 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,974,000 after purchasing an additional 433,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NYSE EPD opened at $22.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

