Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,032 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in The AZEK by 16.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The AZEK by 5.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,277,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 114,983 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in The AZEK by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 144,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in The AZEK by 44.0% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The AZEK in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $955,524.10. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,091 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,404. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZEK stock opened at $41.16 on Monday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 1.49.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

