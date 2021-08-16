Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 18,250 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,250 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SL Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Targa Resources by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 380,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 250,274 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,464,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Targa Resources by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

In related news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $43.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 3.08. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.