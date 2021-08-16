Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 6,619 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 554.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

ABG stock opened at $195.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.40. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $216.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 23.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.