Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 66,955 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 66,955 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437,563 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,055,000 after buying an additional 30,702,751 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,004,000 after buying an additional 410,309 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,273,000 after buying an additional 2,053,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after buying an additional 3,012,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.51 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,089,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $9,993,722.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 46,828,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,417,134.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,049,370 shares of company stock valued at $18,968,690 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

