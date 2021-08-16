Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 67,773 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,773 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.72% of Full House Resorts worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,548,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Full House Resorts stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 10.15 and a quick ratio of 10.10. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $292.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.12.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 19.28%.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

