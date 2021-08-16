Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $3.34 Million Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Privia Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,260,000. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

PRVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $32.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.07. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

