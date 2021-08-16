Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Citi Trends as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 83.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTRN stock opened at $71.92 on Monday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.77.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. The company had revenue of $285.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

