Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Lattice Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $2,622,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $1,590,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $1,191,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $47,941.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,039.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $130,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,077 shares of company stock worth $12,533,377 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

LSCC stock opened at $58.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 122.73, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $61.61.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

