Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,688 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 67,670 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 68,909 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 155,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 85,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 25,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPI shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eXp World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other news, CAO Jian Cheng sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $2,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 282,200 shares of company stock worth $10,810,540 over the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPI stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 117.26 and a beta of 2.83. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.03.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

