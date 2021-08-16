Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,079 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 24.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $86.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.58. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.78.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

