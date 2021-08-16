Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,070 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Diodes worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 874.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 285.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 9,672.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $146,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,739,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,072 shares of company stock worth $9,491,145. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD opened at $90.70 on Monday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

