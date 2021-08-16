Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,577 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Allegiant Travel worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 57.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $191.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $112.71 and a 1 year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

