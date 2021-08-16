Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,391 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,701,000 after purchasing an additional 539,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,834 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,684,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,056,000 after purchasing an additional 409,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after purchasing an additional 192,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $29.32 on Monday. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

