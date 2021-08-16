Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CTTC) Short Interest Update

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CTTC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:CTTC remained flat at $$0.05 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,241. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09. Calmare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.20.
About Calmare Therapeutics
Featured Article: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for Calmare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calmare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.