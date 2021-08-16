Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CTTC) Short Interest Update

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CTTC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CTTC remained flat at $$0.05 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,241. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09. Calmare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

About Calmare Therapeutics

Calmare Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of chronic, neuropathic pain and wound affliction devices. It offers licensing and technology sourcing. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Fairfield, CT.

