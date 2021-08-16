Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $88 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.44 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $37.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.98. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The business had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMBM shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $92,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $289,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501 over the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

