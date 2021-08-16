Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Raised to C$70.50

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$70.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.89.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CDPYF traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $48.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.17. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $31.35 and a 12 month high of $49.72.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.