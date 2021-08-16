Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$65.61.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAR.UN shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.50 to C$68.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday.

CAR.UN stock traded up C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$60.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,927. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.02. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$42.22 and a 12-month high of C$62.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

