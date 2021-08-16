Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stake Boosted by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623,082 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up 5.8% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $70,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,517,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,574,000 after purchasing an additional 102,218 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,167,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,379,000 after acquiring an additional 525,419 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,912,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 579.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,869,000 after purchasing an additional 226,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.61. 9,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,796. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $72.07 and a 1 year high of $120.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CM shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

