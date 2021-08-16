Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 43.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

CNQ stock opened at $32.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $38.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.88.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3748 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.