Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.29 Per Share

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Canadian Tire in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.45. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.01 EPS.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.01 by C$0.71. The firm had revenue of C$3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.93 billion.

Shares of CTC stock opened at C$265.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$15.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$260.18. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$192.00 and a 1 year high of C$275.00.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.