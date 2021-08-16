Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.99) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.65). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.92) EPS.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11).

Several other brokerages have also commented on CMPS. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $30.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.63. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

