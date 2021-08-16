Capital One Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.09. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.81 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.94.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $316.95 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $336.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,829,000 after purchasing an additional 89,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,075,000 after purchasing an additional 264,561 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,199,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,079,000 after purchasing an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,808. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

