Capital One Financial Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Montrose Environmental Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Montrose Environmental Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%.

MEG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $48.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.31. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $59.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,865. 16.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $797,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 599,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23,919 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 17,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

