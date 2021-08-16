Capital One Financial Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STAG Industrial in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Capital One Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $41.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $42.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $50,193,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 49.2% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 129,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 10.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 306,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

