Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $56.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a PE ratio of -1.31. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $59.30.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $542,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $535,914,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $518,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,804,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,491,000 after buying an additional 4,343,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.344 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.65%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

