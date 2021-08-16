Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,387 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.41% of Capital Southwest worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Capital Southwest by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $26.57 on Monday. Capital Southwest Co. has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72. The company has a market cap of $589.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

