Carbon (CRBN) Reaches Market Cap of $4.32 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Carbon has a total market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $58,805.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Carbon has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00057124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00134477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00158458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,314.39 or 0.99852857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.04 or 0.00925008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.69 or 0.00693548 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,752,753 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

