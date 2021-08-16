Cardano (ADA) One Day Volume Hits $4.40 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00004538 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 42.6% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $67.41 billion and $4.40 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00063721 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00041805 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.49 or 0.00299549 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000531 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00038721 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007992 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,005,080,086 coins and its circulating supply is 32,127,776,180 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

