CareTech (LON:CTH) Hits New 12-Month High at $655.00

Shares of CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 655 ($8.56) and last traded at GBX 645 ($8.43), with a volume of 14942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 648 ($8.47).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of CareTech in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 619.17. The company has a market capitalization of £730.96 million and a P/E ratio of 14.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CareTech’s payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

CareTech Company Profile (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

