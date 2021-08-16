Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Trading Up 4.6%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s stock price was up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.35. Approximately 18,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,047,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

About Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.