CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 79.03% from the company’s previous close.

LOTZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ LOTZ opened at $3.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07. CarLotz has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in CarLotz during the first quarter worth $475,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $3,565,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $1,865,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

