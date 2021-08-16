Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TAST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ TAST opened at $4.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $219.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.71. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

