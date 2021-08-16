Carry (CRE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $98.80 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last week, Carry has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Carry coin can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Carry has a total market capitalization of $98.80 million and approximately $14.76 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00027109 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00045660 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,351,193,249 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

