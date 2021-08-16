CashBet Coin Reaches Market Cap of $1.62 Million (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. One CashBet Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges including $51.55, $50.98, $20.33 and $24.68. CashBet Coin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CashBet Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00061506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00016498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.10 or 0.00910193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00047000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00098860 BTC.

CashBet Coin Profile

CashBet Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $33.94, $24.43, $18.94, $20.33, $24.68, $13.77, $51.55, $7.50, $50.98, $10.39 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.