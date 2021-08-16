Caspian (CSP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.09 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, Caspian has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Caspian coin can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Caspian has a market cap of $8.09 million and $189,507.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00061200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.87 or 0.00911075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00047879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00104638 BTC.

About Caspian

CSP is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

