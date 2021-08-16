Castweet Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $54,248.00 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Castweet has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $167,608.21 and approximately $54,248.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0934 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet (CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

