Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.12) Per Share

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cathay Pacific Airways in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cathay Pacific Airways’ FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cathay Pacific Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPCAY opened at $4.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.97. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $5.22.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

