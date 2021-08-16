CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.95 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 16th. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $132,626.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00063521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00017121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $439.53 or 0.00929626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00110719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046986 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 716,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.