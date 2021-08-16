Celo (CELO) Price Up 5.2% This Week

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $3.13 or 0.00006751 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a market cap of $897.06 million and $19.88 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00135828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00158612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,401.88 or 1.00118993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $426.49 or 0.00920217 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.39 or 0.06829799 BTC.

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,702,568 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.