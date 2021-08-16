Celo Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC on major exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $53.67 million and $526,206.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00060906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00016426 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.98 or 0.00907215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00104652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046649 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 53,720,524 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

