Centaur Trading 3.9% Lower This Week (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Centaur has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $536,540.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00060909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00016498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.20 or 0.00900737 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00046460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00102447 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,822,208,333 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.