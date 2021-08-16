Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Down to $4.68

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.68, but opened at $4.53. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 22,043 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 6.56.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,433 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,479,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,823,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,405,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,309 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,540.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

