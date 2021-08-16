Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Down to $4.68

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.68, but opened at $4.53. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 22,043 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.72.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 6.56.
In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,433 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,479,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,823,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,405,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,309 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,540.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.
About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works
Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.