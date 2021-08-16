Centric Swap (CNS) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Centric Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Centric Swap has a market capitalization of $860,935.55 and approximately $240,305.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centric Swap has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centric Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00057617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00135254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.61 or 0.00158672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,522.05 or 1.00276110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.47 or 0.00923538 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.97 or 0.00700454 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.