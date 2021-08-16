Centrifuge Market Capitalization Achieves $127.90 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00003280 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $127.90 million and $2.71 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 53.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00054767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00134930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00160879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,431.56 or 1.00435854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.39 or 0.00924495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,177.50 or 0.06873241 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 84,350,048 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

