Century Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Century Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.38). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Century Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IPSC. Bank of America initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of IPSC opened at $31.93 on Monday. Century Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $32.42.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.53).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,760,000.

In other news, Director Eli Casdin acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

