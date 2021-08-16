Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock Position Lowered by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lessened its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.96. 22,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,637. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.29. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,739 shares of company stock worth $1,576,348 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CERN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

