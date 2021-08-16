CertiK (CTK) Price Tops $1.59

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00003443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a total market cap of $89.31 million and approximately $23.74 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00054429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00134309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00161013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,995.52 or 0.99515426 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $422.51 or 0.00914146 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.27 or 0.06908934 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,577,632 coins and its circulating supply is 56,123,593 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.