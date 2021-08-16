Charles R. Schwab Sells 70,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $5,189,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SCHW stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.28. The stock had a trading volume of 25,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,682. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $130.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

